Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,617 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,242% compared to the average volume of 195 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.