Investors Buy Large Volume of BlueLinx Call Options (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,366 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,421% compared to the typical volume of 287 call options.

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $899,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,538. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. BlueLinx has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $70.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.83.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.