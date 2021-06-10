Investors Buy High Volume of The Wendy’s Call Options (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 115,831 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,360% compared to the average volume of 1,793 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.74. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

