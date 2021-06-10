Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMVM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 72,276 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 484.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.