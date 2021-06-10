Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,659,000 after buying an additional 725,815 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $151.49 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.38.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

