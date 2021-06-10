Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Ritholtz Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89,628 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 9.3% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $111,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.37. 1,680,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,051,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $231.47 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.