Invesco Mortgage Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 510,914 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,272% compared to the average daily volume of 21,543 call options.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,562,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $11,708,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 5,112,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,232,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,804,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

