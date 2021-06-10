Invesco Mortgage Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 510,914 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,272% compared to the average daily volume of 21,543 call options.
Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,562,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $11,708,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 5,112,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,232,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,804,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.