Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.