Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
