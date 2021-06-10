Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,397 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $97,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $840.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $824.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.03 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

