InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 808 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $247,000. First National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 71.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

DE opened at $349.53 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.