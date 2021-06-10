InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDEC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,135.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

