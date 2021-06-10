InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New $778,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $103.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.