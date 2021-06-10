InterOcean Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 77,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $307.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $326.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.25.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

