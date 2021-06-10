International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Lessened by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 510.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 64.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.7% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 564,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 96,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $2,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

