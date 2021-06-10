International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 888.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

