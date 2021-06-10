International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of IGT opened at $25.54 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.98.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

