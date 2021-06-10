International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 473,677 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of International Bancshares worth $311,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,299,000. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 681,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 458,118 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $7,185,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 1,424.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 129,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 75,241 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.28.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

