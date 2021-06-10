Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,316 ($30.26) and last traded at GBX 2,301 ($30.06), with a volume of 157746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,156 ($28.17).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,865.80 ($24.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of £6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 40.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,054.62.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

