Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.