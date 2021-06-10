InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,258.79 ($68.71). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,210 ($68.07), with a volume of 399,606 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,212.50 ($55.04).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,044.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.64.

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

