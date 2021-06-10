Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,334,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

