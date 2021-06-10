Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.10 million.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.71. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.94. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

