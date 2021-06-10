Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.10 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,127. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.