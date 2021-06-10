Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

OTCMKTS:INLX opened at $3.36 on Monday. Intellinetics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellinetics will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

