Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.00

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.70 ($0.24), with a volume of 1116331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £182.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share. This is a boost from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Inspired Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.07%.

Inspired Energy Company Profile (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

