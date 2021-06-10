Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 63,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,512,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,941,000 after purchasing an additional 92,438 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 728,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,938,000 after purchasing an additional 59,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,452,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,105. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

