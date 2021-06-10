Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,001,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,256,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,242,000. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,866,000.

BATS EFG traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,702 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

