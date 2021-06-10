Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

