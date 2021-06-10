Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 117.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

NYSE WM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,366. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

