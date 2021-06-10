Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 2,591 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $763,474,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $4.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.23. 31,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,691. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.40 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.