Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $640.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $274.51 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.21. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.