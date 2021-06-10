Insight Protocol Price Down 8.3% This Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $145,018.98 and $239,454.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.11 or 0.00866304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00047992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.59 or 0.08545911 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.