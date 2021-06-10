Insider Selling: Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) CEO Sells 13,158 Shares of Stock

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) CEO Steven Lo sold 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $10,657.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,592 shares in the company, valued at $296,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZSAN stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91. Zosano Pharma Co. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.80.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

