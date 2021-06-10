Insider Selling: Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells C$728,325.00 in Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$728,325.00.

Geoffrey Matus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

On Tuesday, April 27th, Geoffrey Matus sold 789 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$10,257.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00.

TCN opened at C$13.32 on Thursday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.10.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0392151 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.32.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.