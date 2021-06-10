Insider Selling: TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TPIC traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 717,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,407. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

