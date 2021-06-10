Insider Selling: Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Director Sells $152,640.00 in Stock

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Director Jiangping Xiao sold 8,000 shares of Takung Art stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.76 and a beta of 3.06. Takung Art Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Takung Art during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art during the first quarter worth about $335,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access the art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

