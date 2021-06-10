Insider Selling: Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) CFO Sells $15,250.00 in Stock

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) CFO David Vanderhorst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $15,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Vanderhorst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of Taitron Components stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $28,198.00.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82. Taitron Components Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 22.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 41,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

