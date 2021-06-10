Insider Selling: Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA) Director Sells C$75,335.79 in Stock

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA) Director Jeffrey York sold 2,152,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$75,335.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,852,000 shares in the company, valued at C$344,820.

Jeffrey York also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Jeffrey York sold 830,000 shares of Stria Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$45,650.00.

Shares of CVE SRA opened at C$0.03 on Thursday. Stria Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

