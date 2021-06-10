Insider Selling: Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Sells $33,222.00 in Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

