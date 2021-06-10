Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Sells 39,652 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 279,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

