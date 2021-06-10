Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRO opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.67. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 105,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 81,319 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 37.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 355.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 62.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at $369,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

