Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 203,233 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $1,416,534.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,325,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,551,592.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $726,583.02.

Precigen stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,758. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.34.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGEN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 1,422.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 802,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 726,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 1,280.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $4,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

