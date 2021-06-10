Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider Sells 4,314 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $224,284.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,221.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 156,369 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 39.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

