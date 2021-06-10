Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of -28.04. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 10.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,053,000 after purchasing an additional 358,344 shares in the last quarter. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $315,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $54,772,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.