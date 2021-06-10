Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Kaleyra stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.49. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $20.75.
Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.
Kaleyra Company Profile
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
