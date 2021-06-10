Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.49. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

