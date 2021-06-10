Insider Selling: EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

