Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Insider Sells $469,386.75 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 260.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

