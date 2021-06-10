Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $4,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $7,775,560.81.

On Friday, May 28th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,707,760.52.

On Monday, May 24th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46.

On Friday, May 21st, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 100 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $800.00.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.