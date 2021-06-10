Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $96,002.40 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Poulliot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Brian Poulliot sold 60 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,820.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06.

Shares of BJ opened at $47.23 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.