Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells $26,006.04 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

